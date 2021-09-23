BUZZ-COMMENT-Powell’s taper talk increases EUR/USD’s downside risks

Powell said asset purchases still have a use but it’s time to taper them. He also said completing taper sometime around the middle of 2022 will be appropriate and that tapering has broad support on …
