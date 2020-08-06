In its daily note to clients, JP Morgan continued to see a good possibility of EUR/USD reaching 1.2500 this year, and expect it north of 1.3000 next year. The ba …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- BUZZ-COMMENT-U.S bank expects EUR/USD north of 1.3000 - August 6, 2020
- EUR/USD Forecast: Ready to for a new really? Another poor US figure could spark the next surge - August 6, 2020
- EUR/USD at a tipping point, three things to watch on a busy day - August 6, 2020