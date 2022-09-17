BUZZ-COMMENT-US inflation data key to EUR/USD clearing key impediments

EUR/USD surged up to a one-month peak on Monday, helped by hawkish ECB comments and other bullish influences , but it will probably need soft U.S. inflation data this week to extend the rise.
