The dollar index surrendered earlier gains on Wednesday, after the Fed’s statement announcing a widely anticipated decision to taper bond purchases fell short or expectations that it would express …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD bounces modestly after cautious Fed taper - November 3, 2021
- EUR/USD Forecast: Bears hold the grip despite Powell’s conservative tone - November 3, 2021
- EUR/USD bulls come up for their least breath? - November 3, 2021