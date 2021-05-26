EUR/USD’s 1.2266 high on EBS broke resistance at 1.2250 after Germany’s Ifo index beat forecast and the early risk-on flows. Risk acceptance improved early due to receding inflation fears and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD hits 4+ month high before risk-taking pullback
EUR/USD’s 1.2266 high on EBS broke resistance at 1.2250 after Germany’s Ifo index beat forecast and the early risk-on flows. Risk acceptance improved early due to receding inflation fears and …