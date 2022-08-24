That rejection unraveled the broad dollar bid resulting from Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari’s comments late on Tuesday, which supported more rate hikes to quash inflation and avoid the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD holds off new lows before ECB, Fed events - August 24, 2022
- EUR/USD Forecast: Sellers maintain the pressure and look to pierce 0.9900 - August 24, 2022
- EUR/USD remains under pressure after short-lived rebound - August 24, 2022