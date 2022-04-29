The dollar index rose to 20-year highs on Thursday and only relinquished a small amount of those gains after an unexpected U.S. Q1 GDP contraction [nL2N2WP2ZV], as fresh peaks in USD/JPY slightly …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD keeps near 5-year low even after US GDP contraction - April 29, 2022
- EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Struggles around 137.00, as a head-and-shoulders formation looms - April 29, 2022
- EUR/USD Tests Support At 1.0850 - April 29, 2022