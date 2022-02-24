BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD remains chastened by Russia, energy risks

The drops in U.S. stocks and Treasury yields kept EUR/USD near Wednesday’s lows given the euro zone’s proximity and vulnerability to the situation in Ukraine. EUR/USD was down 0.15% and thus far …
