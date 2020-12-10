The dollar extended its modest recovery to a fourth session on Wednesday as Brexit worries and tensions over a U.S. relief bill triggered unwinding of reflation trades funded by the low-yielding U.S.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD retreats as Brexit, fiscal relief angst lift dollar - December 9, 2020
- The ECB, the EU Summit and Capitol Hill Put the EUR, the Pound, and the USD in Focus - December 9, 2020
- EUR/USD Forecast: European Central Bank Meeting On Thursday Likely To Trigger Volatility - December 9, 2020