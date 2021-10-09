The dollar index weakened slightly on Friday after disappointing non-farm payrolls [nL1N2R32KU], but the U.S. currency bounced off its lows as Treasury yields reversed their initial dip on the view …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD rise tamed as Fed seen undaunted by payrolls miss - October 8, 2021
- Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD steady around $22.70 after a dismal Nonfarm Payrolls report - October 8, 2021
- EUR/USD Price Forecast – Euro Lingers Below 1.16 - October 8, 2021