BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD shakes off Russia risks, but remains on edge

The dollar gave back overnight flight-to-safety gains tied to Russian troops moving into eastern Ukraine [nL1N2UX0AD], as markets were already pretty heavily positioned in risk-aversion trades that …
