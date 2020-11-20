BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD sheds losses as dollar haven bid evaporates

The dollar slipped on Thursday, surrendering gains made before the New York session, as rebounding stocks received a lift from a CNBC report of renewed COVID relief talks [nL1N2I52BQ], diminishing …
