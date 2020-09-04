BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD weathers stocks, payrolls storm, preserves streak

Though EUR/USD struck the week’s low before its afternoon bounce, it avoided falling beneath last week’s trough, extending its streak to 10 weeks of successively higher lows. It also avoided closing …
