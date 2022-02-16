BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: Firm EUR/USD shrugs off Russia risk, US retail sales beat

More pertinent for ECB policy and the euro may be ending QE sooner than later . EUR/USD was up 0.29% and by Wednesday’s 1.13955 earlier high on EBS near the 10-day moving average and cloud top.
