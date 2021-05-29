EUR/USD was up 0.02% after rebounding from the 61.8% Fibo of the May 13-25 rise at Friday 1.2133 low when the dollar rally evaporated ahead of the London close. EUR/USD’s earlier plunge below the well …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: Taper trade trimming lifts EUR/USD after month-end dive
EUR/USD was up 0.02% after rebounding from the 61.8% Fibo of the May 13-25 rise at Friday 1.2133 low when the dollar rally evaporated ahead of the London close. EUR/USD’s earlier plunge below the well …