BUZZ EUR/USD makes new lows after Biden taps Fed Chair Powell, Brainard Vice Chair

EUR/USD fell on President Biden’s nominations for Fed chair, VC [USN:S0N2RT053] Had been some worry Brainard would get Chair and perhaps be more dovish; But that was also unlikely …
