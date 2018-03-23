Canadian inflation jumped to a three-year high on Friday 23rd March prompting the CAD to rally versus the GBP, EUR, USD and other majors. Foreign exchange market snapshot post-CPI: The Canadian Dollar to Australian Dollar rate is +0.11 percent higher at 1 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Canadian Dollar Advances Vs. USD, GBP And EUR As CAD Inflation Hits Three-Year-High
Canadian inflation jumped to a three-year high on Friday 23rd March prompting the CAD to rally versus the GBP, EUR, USD and other majors. Foreign exchange market snapshot post-CPI: The Canadian Dollar to Australian Dollar rate is +0.11 percent higher at 1 …