On Monday, the cash sell rate for US dollars in Kyiv-based bank exchange offices made 40.8675 UAH/USD, and the buy rate made 39.8839 UAH/USD.Ukrainian News …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Cash Dollar Sell Rate 40.8675 UAH/USD, Buy Rate 39.8839 UAH/USD On Monday - January 2, 2023
- NBU’s net currency sale on interbank amounts to USD 1.1 billion on December 26-30 - January 2, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast – Euro Continues to Look for Direction - January 2, 2023