Euro waits for a catalyst The EUR’s (€1.1810) gains are limited … and is key for providing direction for ‘single’ unit. The ‘mighty’ USD is also under pressure amid ongoing uncertainty over who will be the next Fed chair. Fed Governor Jerome …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Catalonia Relief Supports Equities And EUR via OANDA - October 15, 2017
- ForexLive Americas FX news wrap: CPI stifles US dollar - October 15, 2017
- EUR/USD Closes Higher But With Caution Of Pullback - October 15, 2017