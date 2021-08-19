CDC lends USD 50 mn to SL bank for SMEs, green energy

The UK’s development finance institution CDC Group plc has extended a USD-50-million (EUR 42.5m) loan to Commercial Bank of Ceylon for on-lending to Sri Lankan SMEs and renewable and climate projects …
