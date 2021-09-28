It’s a busier day ahead on the economic calendar. Consumer confidence figures from Germany and the U.S and central bank chatter will …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Central Bank Chatter and U.S Consumer Confidence Keep the EUR, GBP, and the USD in Focus - September 27, 2021
- EUR/USD Price Analysis Update: Scalping target acheived - September 27, 2021
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears waiting to pounce to test daily support - September 27, 2021