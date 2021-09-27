Central Bank Chatter and U.S Economic Data Put the EUR, GBP, and the USD in Focus

It’s a relatively quiet day on the economic calendar. While stats are limited to U.S durable and core durable goods orders, central bank chatter will draw plenty of attention today.
