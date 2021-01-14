However, the EUR/USD does not appear to be taking any chances as it eased back below 1.2200 overnight, already on the back foot after ECB President Lagarde again noted the ECB is monitoring exchange …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Central Bank speakers undermine EUR/USD - January 14, 2021
- EUR/USD to peak relatively soon as Fed could turn “hawkish” - January 14, 2021
- Economic Data Puts the USD in Focus, with Italian Politics and COVID-19 to Test the EUR - January 13, 2021