Chart of the week: AUD/USD testing bullish commitments at critical resistance area

The EUR/USD pair extends its advance in thin trading, as risk appetite leads the way. Fresh peaks above 1.1170 expose the 1.1200 figure. Thin market conditions exacerbate dollar’s decline against most …
