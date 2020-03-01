EUR/USD has surged as coronavirus fears sent the dollar tumbling down. Strong economic indicators related to the disease are eyed. Early March’s daily chart shows where this rally may end. The FX Poll …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Chart of the week: EUR/USD carry trade unwind done, mean reversion opportunities - March 1, 2020
- Weekly FX Outlook: USDINR sprang to life, EUR/USD was among the top performers, and many more - March 1, 2020
- EUR/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Failed Rally Could Trigger Pull-back into 1.0916 – 1.0883 - March 1, 2020