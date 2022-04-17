Chart of the Week, Gold: XAU/USD on verge of a 38.25% Fibo correction

After suffering heavy losses and plunging to its weakest level in two years at 1.0757 amid the European Central Bank’s inaction on Thursday, EUR/USD staged a modest recovery. With the market action …
