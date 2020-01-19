EUR/USD: Bearish momentum to accelerate once below 1.1065 The American dollar has extended its advance on Friday to finish the week with gains against most major rivals. The pair closed a handful of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Chart of the week: USD/JPY, spinning top and channel resistance favours downside correction - January 19, 2020
- EUR/GBP Downside To Continue - January 19, 2020
- S&P 500 Hits Record, USD Up. JPY, CAD, EUR Outlook Eye Rate Decisions - January 19, 2020