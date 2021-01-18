As per the latest analysis from Goldman Sachs, the bank remains comfortable with its optimistic global growth views for the year 2021. The same favor them to keep their bearish outlook for the US …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls holding key support, upside bias persists - January 17, 2021
- Continue to expect broad US Dollar weakness in 2021 – Goldman Sachs - January 17, 2021
- AUD/USD trades lower on dampened risk sentiment - January 17, 2021