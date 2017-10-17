Corporate FX Strategy: Buy The Australian Dollar, Sell The US Dollar Says Morgan Stanley

AUD/USD was down 0.3% by lunchtime in the European session on Monday. Despite a rally in a number of metals, the Aussie suffered from a stronger Dollar as EUR/USD lost ground and the Dollar index moved a little higher. Despite some tensions in Iraq causing …
