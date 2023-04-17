An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1,1032, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1,1184. The downtrend may be expected to continue, while …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Could EUR/USD drop to the 1,759 level? - April 16, 2023
- EUR/USD faces barricades around 1.1000 as chances for Fed’s rate hike remain stubborn - April 16, 2023
- EUR/USD: Weekly Forecast 16Th April – 22Th April - April 16, 2023