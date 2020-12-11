Credit Suisse maintains an underlying bullish outlook on the euro-to-dollar pair (EUR/USD). The key short-term area is 1.2155 with the pair needing to close above this level to maintain short-term …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Credit Suisse Currency Forecasts: Pound Sterling, Euro, US Dollar, Yen And Australian/Canadian Dollars - December 11, 2020
- NZD/USD analysis: Upside risks likely to prevail - December 11, 2020
- EUR/USD Bulls are Waiting for Retracement - December 11, 2020