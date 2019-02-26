Currencies: EUR/USD Holding Near 1.1370 Resistance. More USD Weakness To Come?

Rates: Powell to confirm Fed’s U-turn; confirm end of BS run-off by the end of the year? Fed Chair Powell testifies before the US Senate banking panel. He is expected to confirm the US central banks’ …
