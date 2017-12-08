Currencies: Will Payrolls Be Strong Enough To Sustain Further USD Gains?

Gains of the dollar were modest, but the announcement supported an overall constructive market sentiment. EUR/USD closed the session at 1.1773. USD/JPY finished at 113.09. Asian equities are extending yesterday’s comeback overnight with Japan taking the lead.
