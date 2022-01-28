The European unit extended slide to its weakest level in more than a year on Friday as dollar continued to appreciate after a hawkish FOMC message. EUR/USD heads for the lowest daily close since June …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Currency Buzz: EUR/USD Extends Slide Below 1.200 Mark - January 28, 2022
- EUR/USD to sink towards 1.1040 on failure to reclaim 1.1270/1.1300 – SocGen - January 28, 2022
- Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bear Flag Break Seeks Support - January 28, 2022