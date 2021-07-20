EUR/USD yesterday traded 224, 941 contracts or 224,951 X $5,000 per contract = 1,124, 705, 000. 224,941 X 100,000 Euros per contract = 1,147, 199.00. The question to 1,147, 199.00 is what is the M3 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Currency market: EUR/USD and M3 money supplies - July 20, 2021
- EUR/USD: Concerns about covid to push the pair to new lows - July 20, 2021
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro set to dive after a dead-cat bounce, Delta doom is still here, levels - July 20, 2021