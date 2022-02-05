As written last Sunday, EUR/USD from long term averages are massively oversold and targets 1.1391 and 1.1399 on a long only strategy. EUR/USD opened Sunday at 1.1147 and traded to 1.1470 or +252 pips …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Currency market: EUR/USD v DXY, NFP and next week - February 5, 2022
- EUR/USD, EUR/GBP rally strongly in wake of hawkish ECB while USD/JPY recovers - February 4, 2022
- EUR/USD Climbing Toward 1.1516 – 1.1608 Retracement Zone - February 4, 2022