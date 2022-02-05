EUR/USD this week traded 323 pips or 14 X 6 = 84 and 84 X 4 or 323 is just shy of 336 pips. As mentioned and shown over many years to complete trade targets for weekly, daily and 24-hour trades are …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Currency market: EUR/USD vs DXY, NFP and next week - February 5, 2022
- Currency market: EUR/USD v DXY, NFP and next week - February 5, 2022
- EUR/USD, EUR/GBP rally strongly in wake of hawkish ECB while USD/JPY recovers - February 4, 2022