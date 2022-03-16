Both great pairs and should always remain the focus to weekly trades. NZD/USD has problems but NZD lived with the same old range problems since November and sat on the bottom to 19 currency pair trade …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Currency market outlook: EUR/USD, EUR cross pairs and the great reset - March 16, 2022
- EUR/USD meets resistance in the 1.1000 region ahead of FOMC - March 16, 2022
- EUR/USD Lacks Momentum Ahead Of Fed Interest Rate Decision - March 16, 2022