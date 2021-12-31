Hence, currency exchange fluctuates dynamically. The Indian rupee has been choppy against the US dollar in the recent past. However, it has been decreased in the last six months on the overall. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Correlations and EUR/USD averages – What to look out to trade on the last day of the year - December 31, 2021
- Currency update today: Indian rupee against US Dollar on 31… - December 31, 2021
- EUR/USD rebounds from 1.1300 mark, refreshes daily top amid thin trading volumes - December 31, 2021