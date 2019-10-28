EUR/USD has snapped the three-week winning streak, which was the longest since January 2018. The pair may find bids in Europe on trade optimism, but Brexit uncertainty and caution of the Fed meeting …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Daily EUR/USD Outlook – 1.1082 - October 28, 2019
- EUR/USD could slip back to 1.1060/30 ahead of rebound – Commerzbank - October 28, 2019
- EUR/USD forecast: Likely to consolidate below 1.1100 handle ahead of the Fed decision - October 28, 2019