Daily Recommendations on Major: EUR/USD recent downtrend would head towards projected target at 0.9760

On the upside, only a daily close above 0.9908/10 res would confirm a temporary trough made and risk stronger retracement to 0.9945/55. Data to be released on Friday: Australia manufacturing PMI, …
