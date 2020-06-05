Daily technical and trading outlook – EUR/USD

EUR/USD – 1.1338.. Although euro remained on the back foot in Asia Thur due to profit taking ahead of ECB’s policy meeting, price fell to 1.1196 (Europe) b4 jumping to 1.1272 after ECB increased its …
