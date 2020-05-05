Daily trading strategies: EUR/USD targets 1.0906 below 1.1045

EUR/USD is trading around 1.09, consolidating losses suffered on Monday. Optimism about easing lockdowns in Europe and California weighs on the safe-haven dollar. Germany’s court ruling on the ECB’s …
