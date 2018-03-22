The EUR/USD bounced at the support trend line (blue) yesterday despite the interest rate hike in the US from 1.5% to 1.75% for the US Dollar. The rate hike caused price volatility on lower time frames but ultimately the support level persevered. Price is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Daily Wave Analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD Show Bullish Continuation Despite USD Rate Hike
The EUR/USD bounced at the support trend line (blue) yesterday despite the interest rate hike in the US from 1.5% to 1.75% for the US Dollar. The rate hike caused price volatility on lower time frames but ultimately the support level persevered. Price is …