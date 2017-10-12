For the moment an ABC (green) zigzag correction could be taking place. Currency pair EUR/USD The EUR/USD bullish channel (blue lines) is now challenging a potential resistance trend line (orange). It is unclear whether price is in a wave 5 or in an …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Daily Wave Analysis: GBP/USD ABC Zigzag Arrives At Key Fibonacci Resistance Zone - October 12, 2017
- Forex – Dollar Down In Asia After Fed, GBP/USD Up Along With EUR/USD - October 11, 2017
- EUR/USD: Is EUR out of the Catalan woods? What’s The Trade? – Credit Agricole - October 11, 2017