Market sentiment: volatility has returned to US markets as a swarm of retail investors seem to be working together to prop up US equities ahead of key earnings being released. The latest stock to fall …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- EUR/USD Remains Bid Despite Possible Head and Shoulders In Place - January 26, 2021
- DAX 30 Attempts to Push Higher, EUR/USD Hovering Above Key Support - January 26, 2021
- EUR/USD: Euro Extends Losses Amid Uncertainty Over US Stimulus - January 26, 2021