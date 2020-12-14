That said, seasonal trends tend to be quite strong, and positive momentum on the expected improvement of the health situation given a vaccine roll-out might keep stocks heading higher in the new year.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD outlook: Bulls remain underpinned by rising 10 DMA, eye 1.22 barrier - December 14, 2020
- DAX 30 Heading Higher Despite German Lockdown, EUR/USD Unfazed by ECB - December 14, 2020
- GBP/USD intraday: Bullish bias above 1.3260 - December 14, 2020