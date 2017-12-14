Diffuse News Flow Confines USD Trading to Tight Ranges

The ECB also failed to bring a straightforward story to give euro trading a clear direction. EUR/USD trades currently slightly north of 1.18 area. USD/JPY hovers in the 112.60.70 area. Asian equities opened mixed overnight, but ceded gradually ground.
