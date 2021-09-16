DJ EUR/USD Falls But Stays in Range, May Edge Up if US Retail Sales Are Weak — Market Talk

Dow Jones & Company, Inc. 1041 GMT – EUR/USD falls to its lowest in almost three weeks at 1.1766, according to FactSet, with some traders citing position adjustments as they look ahead to next week’s …
