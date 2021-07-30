Dollar declines send EUR/USD and GBP/USD higher, as USD/CAD falls into support

Dollar weakness continues, with EUR/USD and GBP/USD on the rise as USD/CAD falls into key support. EUR/USD is building on the bullish breakout seen yesterday, with the price rising through the 61.8% …
